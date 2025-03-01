LewisGale's Joggin' For Your Noggin

× Expand Joggin' for Your Noggin

A fundraising event benefiting survivors of brain injury through Brain Injury Solutions. Proceeds support survivors of brain injury throughout Southwest Virginia and parts of Central and Southside Virginia.

5k

1 Mile Fun Run

Virtual 5k/1k on your own

Check out www.BISolutions.org for more information about Brain Injury Solutions (BIS).

1 in 30 people in Virginia have a disability because of a brain injury. Some causes include traffic accidents, falls, heart attacks, strokes, sports injuries, or illness. While many people receive good care in the hospital, most find once they are home, they lack supporting resources. This is even more true for the many who already have limited means.

Fortunately, BIS is here to help turn tragedy into hope! Not only is BIS here to fill the huge need of support during a challenging time, BIS provides this support free of charge for survivors of brain injury and their families. This happens thanks to the support from the state of Virginia, localities, organizations, individual donors, and event participants such as yourself!

BIS main area of support is through case management. Case managers assist survivors in becoming more independent, achieving their goals, and reintegrating into their communities through volunteer/job placement, life skills, education assistance, and support programs. Coordinating supportive services can empower survivors and families to again become involved in their communities as they return home, to school, to work, and to life.

Here's an example of the service you are supporting: a participant of case management expressed interest in living on his own following an operation, a stint in a rehabilitation hospital, and while living with family. After a lot of research, Linda, our case manager, was able to locate an accessible and affordable apartment! She was also able to help provide a love seat, television, and a table through outside funding sources.

Our participant has been overjoyed with his new place, which was made possible through donors and event participants such as yourself!

Event to happen rain or shine. There will be no make up date or refunds if the race is cancelled due to weather.