× Expand Salem Museum Lexington and Concord 250 Day Flyer One - 1 Join the Salem Museum for Lexington and Concord 250 Day on April 19th from 10am to 4pm!

Can't make it to Boston to enjoy the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution’s beginning? Then join the Salem Museum as it celebrates the first battle of the American War for Independence at Lexington and Concord 250 Day! This family-friendly day will be Saturday, April 19 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the Salem Museum. All events are free to the public.

Throughout the day living historians in Colonial-era military and civilian attire will bring the past to life for kids and families alike, demonstrating the professions, trades, and crafts essential to the era. Several distinguished lecturers will also be on hand to discuss the lead up to, events during, and later significance of the Battle of Lexington and Concord. Authentic music from the time period of the Revolutionary War will also be performed.

Dan Thorp of Virginia Tech will begin lecturing at 1:00pm in an exploration of the events that led Americans from protest to open rebellion against their king at Lexington and Concord. Answering why the fighting started in seemingly insignificant Massachusetts villages, Dr. Thorp’s narrative will lay bare the currents of dissent that culminated with April 19, 1775’s “shot heard round the world.”

Immediately following Dr. Thorp’s presentation at 2:30pm will be a musical performance by Geoff White, a classically trained fiddler performing a number of historically accurate tunes from the time period of the American Revolution. Originally from western North Carolina, White will incorporate elements of Celtic, Appalachian, and Cajun fiddling into his performance.