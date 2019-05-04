Lexington Road and River Relay Race

Run. Cycle. Paddle.

The Lexington Sunrise Rotary Club is proud to bring you the annual Lexington Road & River Relay! This four-leg event covers a challenging 16.1 mile course in and around beautiful Lexington, VA. It's all about family, friends, and fair competition. Organize a team or go it alone. A Lexington tradition since 1975!

Visit https://www.lexvaroadandriverrelay.org for race details and to register online.

$45/Solo or $125/Team. Discount if you register by April 6th, 2019.

The first leg is a 3.5-mile run on paved road over a moderately hilly course. The second leg is a 9.1-mile bicycle ride on paved hilly roads. The third leg is a 2.2-mile canoe or kayak course down the Maury River. The fourth and final leg is a 1.3-mile loop run on slightly hilly trail course.