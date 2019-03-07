LFA Huge Kids Consignment Sale
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Thursday, March 7th: 9:00am-8:00pm
Friday, March 8th: 9:00 am-8:00 pm
Saturday, March 9th: 9:00 am-8:00pm
Sunday, March 10th: 11:00 am-6:00 pm
DISCOUNT TIMES
Saturday, March 9th 6:00pm-8:00pm 40% off
Sunday, March 10th 11:00 am - 2:30 pm 50% off
Sunday, March 10th 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm 75% off
The Best Deals on Kids' Items
Clothing and Shoes
Toys, Books, Games
Maternity and Infant Gear
Much, Much, More
We gladly accept VISA, MasterCard, and Cash
As you may have noticed, our sale is a little bit different than most. We are passionate about helping the community, and we hope you are, too. LFA Kids has been creating great events each Spring and Fall for nearly 15 years. We bring together great deals on quality used kids items from hundreds of consignors organizing everything by size, gender, and category for easy shopping. Prices start at just $.50!
For more information please visit: www.LFAKids.com