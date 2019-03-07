LFA Huge Kids Consignment Sale

Thursday, March 7th: 9:00am-8:00pm

Friday, March 8th: 9:00 am-8:00 pm

Saturday, March 9th: 9:00 am-8:00pm

Sunday, March 10th: 11:00 am-6:00 pm

DISCOUNT TIMES

Saturday, March 9th 6:00pm-8:00pm 40% off

Sunday, March 10th 11:00 am - 2:30 pm 50% off

Sunday, March 10th 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm 75% off

The Best Deals on Kids' Items

Clothing and Shoes

Toys, Books, Games

Maternity and Infant Gear

Much, Much, More

We gladly accept VISA, MasterCard, and Cash

As you may have noticed, our sale is a little bit different than most. We are passionate about helping the community, and we hope you are, too. LFA Kids has been creating great events each Spring and Fall for nearly 15 years. We bring together great deals on quality used kids items from hundreds of consignors organizing everything by size, gender, and category for easy shopping. Prices start at just $.50!

For more information please visit: www.LFAKids.com