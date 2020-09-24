× Expand Berglund Center LFA Kids Consignment Sale

September 24-27

Berglund Special Events Center

Thursday, Sept.24: 9:00am-8:00pm

Friday, Sept.25: 9:00 am-8:00 pm

Saturday, Sept.26: 9:00 am-8:00pm

Sunday, Sept.27: 11:00 am-6:00 pm

DISCOUNT TIMES

Saturday,Sept. 24 6:00pm-8:00pm 40% off

Sunday, Sept. 25 11:00 am - 2:30 pm 50% off

Sunday, Sept.27 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm 75% off

Admission: FREE

The Best Deals on Kids' Items

Clothing and Shoes

Toys, Books, Games

Maternity and Infant Gear

Much, Much, More

We gladly accept VISA, MasterCard, and Cash

As you may have noticed, our sale is a little bit different than most. We are passionate about helping the community, and we hope you are, too. LFA Kids has been creating great events each Spring and Fall for nearly 15 years. We bring together great deals on quality used kids items from hundreds of consignors organizing everything by size, gender, and category for easy shopping. Prices start at just $.50!

For more information please visit: www.LFAKids.com