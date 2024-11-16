× Expand Liars Contest Liars Contest

The ultimate in hilarious tall tales! Watch contest entrants spin outrageous family-friendly yarns – in a warm and welcoming environment. Cash prizes for the best "lies": $100–1st Place, $50–2nd Place, $25–3rd Place. Contestants must enter in advance at Eventbrite, https://tinyurl.com/mtuh47ay with $10 entry fee. (Attendees may preregister at https://tinyurl.com/2cu9hbja )