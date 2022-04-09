Your Life ABA Autism Resource Fair

× Expand Your Life ABA Event details in flyer

We're holding a resource fair at the Wasena Park Brick Shelter, and we'd love for you to join us! The resource fair will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 12-2 p.m.

We are looking forward to providing an afternoon of fun with free games and activities for the larger Roanoke community, while raising awareness for resources. Vendors include: Maxim Healthcare Services, Therapeutic Alliance, Roanoke City Sheriff's Office, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center, Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center, Compass Behavioral Solutions, 4 PEAKS Educational Consulting and Intercept Health.