× Expand Virginia Children's Theatre

Based on a true story, Lift Every Voice explores the impact of racism in an urban high school. When a racist message gets posted on social media and shared around the high school, students find themselves examining loyalties, privilege and even their own history. Critical social issues that are prevalent in the U.S. take center stage in this production. VCT4TEENS is a program that provides a unique and creative approach to connecting with young people about current issues through a theatre arts experience.

FREE Admission! Pay by donation at the door.