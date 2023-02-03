Lift Every Voice

to

Jefferson Center Fostek Hall 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Based on a true story, Lift Every Voice explores the impact of racism in an urban high school. When a racist message gets posted on social media and shared around the high school, students find themselves examining loyalties, privilege and even their own history. Critical social issues that are prevalent in the U.S. take center stage in this production. VCT4TEENS is a program that provides a unique and creative approach to connecting with young people about current issues through a theatre arts experience.

FREE Admission! Pay by donation at the door.

Info

Jefferson Center Fostek Hall 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
540-400-7795
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lift Every Voice - 2023-02-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lift Every Voice - 2023-02-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lift Every Voice - 2023-02-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lift Every Voice - 2023-02-03 00:00:00 ical