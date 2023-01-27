Lights, Camera, Dance: A Red Carpet Event

to

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia

Tickets go on sale October 1st, 2022 for the public!!!!

Show ticket confirmation at the door!

Friday Show 6:00pm-9:00pm

*Doors open at 5:00pm on Friday*

Saturday Show 2:00pm-5:00pm

*Doors open at 1:00pm on Saturday*

*DOORS CLOSES AT SHOW START TIME*

Limited seating & NO REFUNDS

Door Prizes

Reserved seating for sponsors and more!!

We hope you enjoy the show!

Info

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Lights, Camera, Dance: A Red Carpet Event - 2023-01-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lights, Camera, Dance: A Red Carpet Event - 2023-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lights, Camera, Dance: A Red Carpet Event - 2023-01-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lights, Camera, Dance: A Red Carpet Event - 2023-01-27 00:00:00 ical