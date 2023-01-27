Lights, Camera, Dance: A Red Carpet Event
Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia
Mish Moves Dance Co, Inc.
Tickets go on sale October 1st, 2022 for the public!!!!
Show ticket confirmation at the door!
Friday Show 6:00pm-9:00pm
*Doors open at 5:00pm on Friday*
Saturday Show 2:00pm-5:00pm
*Doors open at 1:00pm on Saturday*
*DOORS CLOSES AT SHOW START TIME*
Limited seating & NO REFUNDS
Door Prizes
Reserved seating for sponsors and more!!
We hope you enjoy the show!
Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Theater & Dance