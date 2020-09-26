Lights! Camera! Murder! by Jump into Mystery, 9/26/20, 8:00 PM EDT

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on 9/26/20 for a virtual murder mystery evening you will never forget! Lights! Camera! Murder! is a comedic spin on a reality dating show gone wrong! Everyone will get a character role ahead of time and is encouraged to come in simple costume with props! This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. We will email you the character role and Zoom link. Be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails.

Purchase tickets as shown below:

