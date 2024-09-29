× Expand Stephen Charles Nicholson

Audiences of all ages are welcome in this fantastical world of imagination. A recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant, Dino-Light tells the story of a playful dinosaur who wanders away from home and discovers a world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love. This visually stunning, glow-in-the-dark adventure is an unforgettable blend of puppetry, technology, and dance.

A semi-finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Lightwire Theater combines theatre and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and is internationally recognized for its signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.

How Do They Make That?

The process of building Lightwire Theater’s electroluminescent characters starts with creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp and the cast. They build everything from the ground up, utilizing recyclable materials such as aluminum rods, election signs, skateboard wheels, dryer ducting, plumbing supplies, PVC pipes, fishing poles, duct tape, zip ties, and back packs to help define peaks and angles. These common household items help create durable and pliable sculptures that can withstand the movement of the dancers for multiple performances. Black fabric is added to the sculpture for dimension and then lined with electroluminescent wire known as “el wire.” Unlike blacklights, “el wire” can be powered by batteries, requires no theatrical lighting, and gives 360 degrees of glowing light. The result: anything your inner-child can dream of, including 16-foot tall birds, dinosaurs, ducks, soldiers, swords, and more!

About Lightwire Theater

Lightwire’s appearance on season seven of America’s Got Talent in 2012 launched the ensemble into the national spotlight, and it now travels around the world to share its unique brand of storytelling with audiences of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds.

Lightwire spent the summer of 2013 in Paris competing on French television’s The Best Le Meilleur Artiste, reaching the finals before returning to the U.S. to debut two new theatrical productions. During the fall of 2014, the group was invited to compete in truTV’s newest competition series, Fake Off. After multiple rounds of competition, the group won and danced away with the $100,000 grand prize. In 2021 Lightwire Theater was featured on Fox TV’s Game of Talents.

This is the first performance by Lightwire Theater at the Moss Arts Center.