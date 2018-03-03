Colin Connor, artistic director Acclaimed for its dramatic expression, technical mastery, and expansive, yet nuanced movement, the Limón Dance Company illustrates the timelessness of José Limón’s work and vision. The company has been in the vanguard of dance since its inception in 1946, distinguishing itself as the first dance group to tour internationally under the auspices of the State Department and the first modern dance company to perform at Lincoln Center in New York. The company is the living legacy of dance theatre developed by Limón and his mentors, Doris Humphrey and Charles Weidman, whose innovative works revolutionized American dance. Thematically, founder Limón possessed a social awareness that transcended distinct groups to address the search for commonality, earning him a special place in American culture. His works continue to influence the evolution of the art form more than 40 years after his passing. This program will feature the company’s historic repertoire by founders Humphrey and Limón.