Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $45 (includes the limberjack)

The Handmade Music School presents Limberjack Decorating & Dancing with Linda Ray! This workshop is great for adults and/or children. Children age 8 and over are welcome with an accompanying adult, age 10 and over without an accompanying adult. This workshop is a fabulous chance to dress, paint and decorate your own special doll, and then learn how to make them dance to the music. The first half of the workshop will be craft time followed by learning a few techniques to make the limberjack dance. Paint, fabric, and other materials will be provided. Space is limited to 10 so sign up early!