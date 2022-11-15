Lindsey Buckingham is one of the most inventive and electrifying musicians of his generation. His instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style are showcased on the seven studio and three live albums he has released as a solo artist, beginning with 1981’s Law and Order and continuing through 2021’s Lindsey Buckingham, his first solo release since 2011’s Seeds We Sow. Entertainment Weekly called the new album "a California pop-rock meditation that draws on his Golden State roots and probes what Buckingham knows best: the intricacies of relationships” and named it one of the year’s 10 best, while Newsweek hailed it for featuring "all the recognizable elements of his sound: melodic hooks, intricate production, multilayered vocals, and shimmering guitar." Buckingham debuted the new material on a 2021 North American tour, during which Glide praised his live guitar playing as “captivating and flawless.”