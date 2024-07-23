Link at 20 Lecture Series - Speaker: Tony Reevy

× Expand O. Winston Link Museum Link at 20 Lecture Series - 1 Link at 20 Lecture Series

As part of the celebration for the O. Winston Link Museum's 20th Anniversary, the museum is holding the Link at 20 Lecture Series this summer. Each speaker has a unique connection to O. Winston Link and vast knowledge about Link's photography.

The Series speakers are:

June 25: John Abbott - Hear Abbott review 12 sites from his book, "Following the OWL’s Footsteps: A Guide to the Sites Photographed by O. Winston Link"

July 23: Tony Reevy - See Reevy showcase selected images from "O. Winston Link: Life Along the Line," and hear him discuss Link and Link’s work

August 27: Tim Hensley - Hear some of Hensley's stories of his work with the renowned photographer, and learn more about "Steam, Steel, and Stars," the book that introduced Link to a larger audience.

All lectures in this series will be held in the theater of the O. Winston Link Museum at 7pm. Admission is $5/Free for HSWV members.