A literary reading

Mary Ellen Campagna will be reading her new Y/A novel, Una, Queen of Trouble on May 28th at 11 am at She’s International Boutique on the Roanoke City Market. Address: 108 Market Street, SE Roanoke, Virginia, 24011. There will be a drawing for free books and refreshments will be served. All proceeds will be be donated to a charity for urban girls.