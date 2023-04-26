× Expand Berglund Center

In the words of “Tripe Face Boogie,” Little Feat has been inviting folks to boogie their sneakers away for a good long while….and the sneakers haven’t worn out yet. The band is pleased to announce their Spring 2023 tour…and we guarantee the shows will generate all the boogie you can stand.

Having resumed touring post-Covid, they started with the “By Request” tour, followed by a celebration of their masterpiece live release, Waiting for Columbus. The “Boogie” tour will mix things up, taking songs from all corners of their enormous repertoire, from hits to rarities, and Feat Fans will soon resume boogie-ing.

Little Feat now features Bill Payne (keyboards, vocals), Kenny Gradney (bass), Sam Clayton (percussion and vocals), Fred Tackett (guitars and vocals), Scott Sharrard (guitars and vocals), and Tony Leone (drums).