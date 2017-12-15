Little Green Hive Grand Opening in Grandin Village

Little Green Hive invites you to celebrate their grand opening on Thursday, December 15th, 2017, starting at 11. a.m. Join the new owners at 1402 Grandin Road SW for a ribbon cutting, door prizes, and smoothie samples, in addition to receiving 10% off drinks.

Sharon Ponce, one of the new owners, says she loves how supportive all of the Grandin Village businessses are. She is excited to be a part of the community, which she says has a small town tight knit feeling.

Little Green Hive is an independent and family owned Coffee and Smoothie bar which has specialized in locally roasted, fair trade and organic coffee, exotic teas, and handcrafted whole-fruit smoothies since 2012. All baked goods sold at the shop are also crafted by local vendors.

Little Green Hive has two other locations, at 16 West Marketplace in Downtown Roanoke, and at Roanoke College’s Fintel Library. The Grandin location is open from Monday through Saturday 7 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm