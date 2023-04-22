A Little Spring Music: Roanoke Valley Children's Choir 36th Annual Spring Concert

× Expand Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Spring Concert 2023 Poster (Flyer (Portrait)) - 1 RVCC Spring 2023 Concert Poster

Get ready to experience the magic of music as the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir takes the stage for their 36th Annual Spring Concert, "A Little Spring Music", this year featuring some extra Disney magic! Under the direction of the talented Kimberly Ruse Davidson, the choir has been hard at work preparing for an unforgettable performance for Saturday, April 22nd at 7:00 PM at the Church of the Holy Spirit, located at 6011 Merriman Road in Roanoke. The choir will delight audiences with a diverse selection of repertoire including classical, multi-cultural, inspirational, and Disney songs.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $10 for children and can be purchased at Tickets.ChildrensChoir.com. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance.

Audience members will be surrounded by 145 talented choristers who have been working diligently each week on musical details and artistic precision. These students sing with all their heart and pour their passion for music into each performance. RVCC concerts are known for their purity of tone, professional excellence, and diverse repertoire. Join us for an evening of joyful music that is sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired!

In celebration of our recent trip and solo performance at Walt Disney World on March 25th, 2023, each of the RVCC choirs will be performing a special Disney song from favorite movies including Toy Story, Coco, Moana, Mary Poppins, and more!

We are pleased to be collaborating with our special guest, the Roanoke Symphony Chorus, directed by Dr. John Hugo. You won't want to miss this chance to see these two top-notch choirs in the Roanoke Valley coming together for one memorable evening.

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has made waves with their stunning performances in the past, including appearances at the Southern Division American Choral Director Conventions in 2008, 2014, and 2020, the National Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2015, Festival and Solo performances in Canterbury and London in 2017, and solo performances at Carnegie Hall in 2016 and 2022. Come and hear this nationally recognized choir’s annual concert as they share the joy of singing with our local community!

The Children’s Choir program is open to students ages 7-18 and is divided into 3 training choirs and a concert choir. We strive to teach young musicians of the Roanoke Valley how to work together and pursue excellence - in singing, in music, and in everyday life.

Rising 2nd-9th grade students interested in joining the choir program for the 2023-2024 school year can sign up to attend one of the free newcomer classes offered on April 27, May 5, May 6, or May 11, 2023. We welcome all new students with a love of singing to join! No audition is required and no previous music experience is necessary to join our Elementary or Youth Choir. New high school students in rising 10th-12th grade who are interested in joining the prestigious RVCC Concert Choir are invited to audition on May 6th. Please see our website for more information. Join.ChildrensChoir.com