LITZ + The Kind Thieves: 5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl

GATES 5:00p | SHOW 5:45p

5PTS Outdoors presents our Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage summer series. July 1 will rock your socks off with Funktronica from LITZ. Crunchy jams from The Kind Thieves open the night. PPresented by Ridge View Bank, Cardinal Bicycles, Integrated Imaging, Lionberger Construction, Mast General Store, Better Sofas, Cox Communications, Dominion Risk Advisors, Double Envelope, Gentry Locke Attorneys, Herc Rentals, The Liberty Trust Hotel, Lift Arc Studios, Marsh McLennan Agency, Parker Design Group, Preserve at Crooked Run, Salem Printing, Wells Fargo, and Woodland Hills.

Maryland based LITZ provides you with a healthy dose of rock and funk with an electronic twist. Their original catalog of music spans nearly a decade and features imaginative lyrics, dancing rhythms, slapping bass, sensational horns and guitar prowess.

Kids 12 and under are FREE! Well mannered, leashed dogs are welcome. Lawn seating, bring a blanket or chair. No umbrellas or tents, outside food & beverages, or weapons. Guests are encouraged to walk, bike or ride share to the event.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.

