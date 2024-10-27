Live Baroque Music-Telemann
First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Second Concert:
Music of Telemann & Friends with instrumental & vocal ensembles.
French horns, violins, the Cantata “In Gott vergnügt zu leben” sung in German & more delights!
Free admission with recommended $20 donation or what you can offer
Info
Concerts & Live Music, History, Religion & Spirituality