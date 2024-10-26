Live Baroque Music-Telemann

First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014

Music of Telemann & Friends with insturmental & vocal ensembles.

French horns, violins, the Cantata “In Gott vergnügt zu leben” sung in German & more delights!

Free admission with recommended $20 donation or what you can offer

Concerts & Live Music, History, Religion & Spirituality
