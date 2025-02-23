Live Music- Roanoque Baroque
to
Science Museum of Western Virginia 1 Market Square SE 4 Floor, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Public Domain
Baroque German Palace
The Roanoque Baroque Orchestra will be performing live for a two-day premiere event, featuring:
-compositions by the sons of J.S. Bach and G.F. Handel
-spectacular planetarium dome visuals, and
-light fare for this remarkable event!
Important: purchase tickets from the Science Museum of Western Virginia
(https://smwv.org/visit/events/)
For each performance, there are two ticket tiers:
-Palace Tier (rows A – C) for $50.00 per seat
-Garden Tier General Admission seats (rows D – F) are available for a donation amount of your choosing.