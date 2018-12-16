× Expand Shenandoah Baptist Church Live Nativity

Shenandoah Baptist Church, Camp Eagle & Colonial Baptist Church invite you, your family, your friends, and your church to our Live Nativity located at Camp Eagle in Fincastle, VA!

Eight dramatic scenes carry you to first century Judea to experience the sights, sounds, and songs of the greatest birthday story ever told!

Your wait for the tour is part of the experience as you enjoy festive live music, refreshments, crafts, and games in our Celebration Station.

Nativity is a walking tour of roughly 350 yards over uneven ground not suitable for strollers or wheelchairs. Dress warm and come rain or shine!

This is an absolutely FREE event!