Live Nativity

to

Shenandoah Baptist Church 6520 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Live Music. Live Drama. Live Animals.

All Outdoors. All FREE!

Info

Shenandoah Baptist Church 6520 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality
to
Google Calendar - Live Nativity - 2020-12-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Nativity - 2020-12-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Nativity - 2020-12-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Nativity - 2020-12-13 18:00:00 ical