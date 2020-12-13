Live Nativity
Shenandoah Baptist Church 6520 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Shenandoah Baptist Church
Enjoy a music and lights prelude, then walk the road to Bethlehem on our outdoor drama tour and be immersed in the wondrous story of the birth of Jesus Christ! Visit sbcfamily.org for severe weather updates. The Nativity walking tour covers roughly 350 yards and is not wheelchair accessible.
Live Music. Live Drama. Live Animals.
All Outdoors. All FREE!
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality