Live Nativity Event

Nativity

Relive the Wonder

December 2-3 & 9-10 ~ 5pm - 9pm

Church Groups ONLY - December 8 ~ 6-9pm

Walk the road to Bethlehem with us on a live nativity tour of eight dramatic scenes with interactive dialogue. Be transported to Bethlehem of Judea circa AD 0000 and experience the sights, sounds, smells, and songs of the greatest birthday story ever told. Favorite family memories await!

Nativity is a free event. Guests ride buses into camp and enjoy entertainment and refreshments as they await their tour. The Nativity tour is an outdoor walking tour roughly 350 yards in length. Dress warm and come rain or shine!

For more information visit www.campeagleva.org or call Jackie at 540-366-2431.