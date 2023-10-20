Live Show: David Starr

× Expand N/A David Starr

Enjoy an intimate night of acoustic music with Colorado-based, Americana and blues singer/songwriter David Starr and mandolin player Erik Stucky. David has honed his decades-long career touring internationally and sharing the stage with esteemed artists such as John Oates (Hall & Oates) and John McEuen, as well as opening for acts like America, Jim Messina, Karla Bonoff, Survivor, and more. In 2022, he was a showcasing artist at Folk Alliance International, AmericanaFest, and Southwest Regional Folk Alliance. David’s latest project Better Me, features acoustic-driven songs such as the title track and “Closer To You,” the feisty blues-rock “Poison The Water,” as well as “Any Chance Of Going Home,” showcasing Starr’s masterful storytelling. For his 2020 Touchstones project, Starr covered the music that shaped his own, including "I've Got To Use My Imagination" (Gladys Knight) and "These Days" (Jackson Browne). His critically acclaimed album Beauty & Ruin is a collection of songs inspired by Of What Was, Nothing Is Left, a novel written by Starr’s grandfather in 1972. Produced and arranged by John Oates, it is a southern gothic tale beautifully told through Starr’s own musical lens. His prestige extends beyond the stage, having launched Starr’s Guitars in Little Rock, before relocating to Cedaredge, CO in 2001, where it is now a beloved institution. Starr is also a founding member of the board for the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center in Cedaredge, an intimate event space aimed at attracting musicians and visual artists to Colorado’s Western Slope. For information on new music and upcoming tour dates, please visit www.DavidStarrMusic.com.