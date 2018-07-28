Living Beyond Cancer: A Program for the Survivorship Journey
First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Join other cancer survivors for this free program that honors the survivorship journey and offers creative and educational ways to finding your way during and after cancer treatment.
Featured Topics:
1. The Ultimate Survivor - learn about the power of resilience.
Glenn Kent, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Health Psychology at Jefferson College of Health Sciences
2. Sexual Health - the challenge of intimacy during and after cancer.
Fidel Valea, M.D., GYN Oncologist, Chair of OB/GYN Carilion Clinic
Lunch is provided.
The event is free but registration is required by July 25. Each person may bring a support person. To register or for more information, please call 800-422-8482 or visit CarilionClinic.org/calendar