Living Beyond Cancer: A Program for the Survivorship Journey

First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014

Join other cancer survivors for this free program, hosted By Carilion Clinic, that honors the survivorship journey and offers creative and educational approaches to finding your way during and after cancer treatment.

Speakers:

Linda Schnecker: a retired cosmetologist will discuss skin care and hair care, self-image concepts, make-up ideas, and hair coverings

Dr. Thomas D. Morel: a Palliative Medicine physician will discuss supportive care, symptom management, and Palliative Care.

The event is free and lunch is provided. Participants may bring one support person. Registration by March 21 is required. Visit CarilionClinic.org/calendar to register.

Info
First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Counseling & Support Groups, Health & Wellness
