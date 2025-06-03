Living with Grief Gathering: Reorganizing after Loss

× Expand Getty Living with Grief

Are you looking for support on your grief journey? These monthly meet-ups offer activities that help build social-emotional well-being, community and reconciliation for those experiencing grief.

After experiencing loss, even small tasks can feel overwhelming. You're not alone! Diane Novak, an organizing specialist and former social worker, will provide guidance for dealing with the difficult task of reorganizing after loss.

Registration required. To register, select the "Visit Event Website" link below and/or call Carilion Clinic Direct at (800) 422-8482 to sign up.

For more information, please contact Angela Charlton, RDN, Community Health Educator, at akcharlton@carilionclinic.org or 540-983-4123.

These free workshops are hosted by Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach, Mental Health and Keeley Healing Arts Program.