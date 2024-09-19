× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Best known for her stop-you-in-your-tracks voice, Liz Longley is an accomplished singer-songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee. With her deeply emotional songs, Longley has earned accolades from some of the most prestigious songwriting competitions in the country and cultivated a following that enthusiastically supports the creation of her music.

In 2020, Longley's "Funeral For My Past" received widespread acclaim, with Forbes hailing it as a "stunning new album." Billboard described it as spanning genres from Americana to gospel-flavored soul to shimmering pop anthems. The album was also included in Newsweek's list of "100 Albums Released in 2020 to Put on Your Radar.”

2024 brings a new release from Liz, "It's Me Again," an EP featuring acoustic remakes of career-defining songs. Notably, among the revisited songs is "Unraveling," a track that previously earned Longley the prestigious BMI John Lennon Scholarship Award. Fans eagerly anticipate this next chapter in her career, alongside hints of an upcoming full-length record.

Thursday, September 19th, 2024

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$20 Advance | $25 Day of Show