Llama Jam & Artisan Fair
Creative Therapy Care 8249 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Creative Therapy Care
Llama Jam & Artisan Fair
Come join us for a day of fun!
Have your photo taken with a Llama
Live music from local musicians and children with special needs
Visit and shop with local Artisans (just in time for Mother's Day)
Meet our Animal Therapists:
Wooly (Llama)
Hank (Pig)
Marshmallow (Duck)
Butters (Goat)
Petting Zoo
Creative Therapy Store will be open
Food: Chicken, Hamburgers and Hot Dogs available for purchase
View Map
