× Expand Creative Therapy Care Llama Jam & Artisan Fair

Come join us for a day of fun!

Have your photo taken with a Llama

Live music from local musicians and children with special needs

Visit and shop with local Artisans (just in time for Mother's Day)

Meet our Animal Therapists:

Wooly (Llama)

Hank (Pig)

Marshmallow (Duck)

Butters (Goat)

Petting Zoo

Creative Therapy Store will be open

Food: Chicken, Hamburgers and Hot Dogs available for purchase