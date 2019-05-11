Llama Jam & Artisan Fair

Creative Therapy Care 8249 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Come join us for a day of fun!

Have your photo taken with a Llama

Live music from local musicians and children with special needs

Visit and shop with local Artisans (just in time for Mother's Day)

Meet our Animal Therapists:

Wooly (Llama)

Hank (Pig)

Marshmallow (Duck)

Butters (Goat)

Petting Zoo

Creative Therapy Store will be open

Food: Chicken, Hamburgers and Hot Dogs available for purchase

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
