Local Author Book Sale at the Salem Museum

× Expand Hunter Haskins A stack of books on sale at the Salem Museum, 2024

The regional writers’ group, Persiflage Writers, will hold its second mass book sale of its authors’ works on Saturday, June 28, from 11am to 1:30pm at the Salem Museum. The sale will feature more than a dozen nationally and regionally important authors, as well as some new and promising writers, organizers said.

Among the writers whose works will be featured are:

• Regional novelist Betsy Ashton

• Historical fiction writer Sally Jameson Bond

• Writer and personal development coach Dr. Pat Buchanan

• Archivist and author Dr. Diana Christopulos

• Author and speaker Rachel Coleman

• Biographer and poet Ken Conklin

• Novelist and Amazon bestseller Jane Fenton

• Journalism expert, professor, and author Bill Kovarik

• Prolific author Roland Lazenby

• Amazon bestseller and screenwriter Debbie Seagle

• Novelist and journalist Dan Smith

• Novelist and short story writer Bruce Wetterau

• Political cartoonist Patrick Harrington

• Academic and critic Amanda Cockrell

• Poet and writer Jan Fuller

• Writer and novelist Frances Fuller

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Salem Museum.