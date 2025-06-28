Local Author Book Sale at the Salem Museum

Salem Museum 801 E Main, Salem, Virginia 24153

The regional writers’ group, Persiflage Writers, will hold its second mass book sale of its authors’ works on Saturday, June 28, from 11am to 1:30pm at the Salem Museum. The sale will feature more than a dozen nationally and regionally important authors, as well as some new and promising writers, organizers said.

Among the writers whose works will be featured are:

• Regional novelist Betsy Ashton

• Historical fiction writer Sally Jameson Bond

• Writer and personal development coach Dr. Pat Buchanan

• Archivist and author Dr. Diana Christopulos

• Author and speaker Rachel Coleman

• Biographer and poet Ken Conklin

• Novelist and Amazon bestseller Jane Fenton

• Journalism expert, professor, and author Bill Kovarik

• Prolific author Roland Lazenby

• Amazon bestseller and screenwriter Debbie Seagle

• Novelist and journalist Dan Smith

• Novelist and short story writer Bruce Wetterau

• Political cartoonist Patrick Harrington

• Academic and critic Amanda Cockrell

• Poet and writer Jan Fuller

• Writer and novelist Frances Fuller

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Salem Museum.

Info

Salem Museum 801 E Main, Salem, Virginia 24153
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
5403896760
please enable javascript to view
