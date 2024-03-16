Local Authors’ Book Sale and Signing
to
Salem Museum 801 E Main St, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Salem Museum
Read Local
The regional writers’ club—Persiflage Writers—will hold its first mass book sale of its authors’ works on Saturday, March 16, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Salem Museum. The sale will feature more than a dozen nationally and regionally important authors, as well as some new and promising writers. Meet and greet a diverse array of local authors who will be signing their books for readers. Book clubs are welcome!
Among the writers whose works will be featured are:
• Roland Lazenby, author of more than 60 books, many of them best-sellers;
• True-crime author Diane Fanning;
• Journalism expert, professor and author Bill Kovarik;
• Educator and novelist Amanda Cockrell;
• Amazon best-seller Debbie Seagle;
• Meg Hibbert, writer, editor, author from Salem;
• Rocky Mount-based novelist and Amazon bestseller Jane Fenton;
• Vietnam War chronicler John Ketwig;
• Historical fiction writer Sally Jameson Bond;
• Novelist and Hall of Fame journalist Dan Smith;
• AI expert and Amazon best-seller Joel Yonts;
• Regional novelist Betsy Ashton;
• Newcomer Rachel Coleman.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Salem Museum.