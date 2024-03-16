Local Authors’ Book Sale and Signing

× Expand Salem Museum Read Local

The regional writers’ club—Persiflage Writers—will hold its first mass book sale of its authors’ works on Saturday, March 16, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Salem Museum. The sale will feature more than a dozen nationally and regionally important authors, as well as some new and promising writers. Meet and greet a diverse array of local authors who will be signing their books for readers. Book clubs are welcome!

Among the writers whose works will be featured are:

• Roland Lazenby, author of more than 60 books, many of them best-sellers;

• True-crime author Diane Fanning;

• Journalism expert, professor and author Bill Kovarik;

• Educator and novelist Amanda Cockrell;

• Amazon best-seller Debbie Seagle;

• Meg Hibbert, writer, editor, author from Salem;

• Rocky Mount-based novelist and Amazon bestseller Jane Fenton;

• Vietnam War chronicler John Ketwig;

• Historical fiction writer Sally Jameson Bond;

• Novelist and Hall of Fame journalist Dan Smith;

• AI expert and Amazon best-seller Joel Yonts;

• Regional novelist Betsy Ashton;

• Newcomer Rachel Coleman.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Salem Museum.