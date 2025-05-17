× Expand Local Colors

Local Colors was born out of a small downtown festival in 1991 that highlighted the cultures of four countries—Kenya, Russia, South Korea, and China. Pearl Fu, China’s representative, believed that Roanoke should experience a festivity every year that celebrated the different international cultures of the area. Since that small beginning, The Local Colors Festival has grown to become the area’s premier multicultural program, with thousands in attendance at our signature event and year-round programming that educates and provides platforms for people of diverse backgrounds to be recognized and valued.

Local Colors celebrates global diversity and promotes inclusion, equity, and multicultural understanding. Our annual May festival brings many different cultures together in one place. Attendees experience cuisine, performances, and displays from around the world. Children learn about other cultures through the Passport program. But that’s not all! We also host events for Lunar New Year, Hispanic Heritage Month, Nowruz (Persian New Year) and recently co-hosted a Celebration of African Cultures. Our services aid cultural sensitivity, serve the international community, and connect people together. Local Colors helps build a stronger community by breaking down cultural barriers.