Local Colors is Roanoke’s premiere multicultural program which recognizes and embraces people of diverse origins, races and ethnic backgrounds. Throughout the years Local Colors has worked with schools, colleges, neighborhoods, retirement communities, government, businesses, and civic organizations to promote diversity and multicultural understanding. Annually it culminates in the third weekend of May with the renowned Local Colors Festival. We are always looking for more Countries to participate in the Local Colors Festival. We’ll be here rain or shine!