Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Join us at John Nolen Plaza (behind the City Market building) for the 4th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, a free, family friendly event that spotlights the rich cultures of Latin America and recognizes the positive contributions of the Latino community in our area. A 3-hour stage program features dance and live music performances, educational segments, storytelling, and an opportunity to join in some Latin rhythms. Explore vendor booths and experience a diversity of Latin American cuisine, artisan crafts, Latino owned businesses, and community services. Bring a chair and enthusiasm for Latin American cultures.