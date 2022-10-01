Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Wells Fargo Plaza 26 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for this free, family friendly celebration to honor the rich diversity and contributions of the Hispanic/Latino community. Experience Latino culture with live music, dance routines, educational presentations, food, and artisan booths. Community partners serving the Latino community will be on hand with a host of services.

Festivals & Fairs, Local Colors
