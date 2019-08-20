Locally Sourced Banquet with Keynote Keefe Keeley

Do you support local food systems? Do you believe in regenerative agriculture, organic farming, and sustainable agroforestry and permaculture practices?

Join the Virginia Association for Biological Farming (VABF) and Virginia Tech’s Office of Outreach and International Affairs for a locally sourced banquet celebrating these values and approaches. Be inspired by Keefe Keeley, noted agroforestry advocate and researcher at the Savanna Institute. During his talk titled “We do not farm for bread alone: Making a living and a livable world with agroforestry”, Keefe will share insights, perspectives, and stories of farmers putting agroforestry and other regenerative practices to use for the betterment of farms, forests, communities, and our environment. Locally sourced banquet dinner provided by Blue Ridge Catering and cash bar is available. Your attendance supports the mission of the Virginia Association for Biological Farming. Only $40. TICKETS: http://torchly.io/agroforestry