A Very Locatelli Christmas with guest violinist Isaac Kay

Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra is joined by guest violinist Isaac Kay and the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir.

The Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra will be joined by the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir to celebrate the Christmas season in splendid baroque fashion along with some transcendent contemporary choral selections by Morten Lauridson, Eric Whitacre and Pietro Yon.

Recommended donation of $20. Preferred seating available @ https://www.roanoquebaroque.org/performances

Ample free parking.