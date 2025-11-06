A Very Locatelli Christmas with guest violinist Isaac Kay

First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014

The Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra will be joined by the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir to celebrate the Christmas season in splendid baroque fashion along with some transcendent contemporary choral selections by Morten Lauridson, Eric Whitacre and Pietro Yon.

Recommended donation of $20. Preferred seating available @ https://www.roanoquebaroque.org/performances

Ample free parking.

Concerts & Live Music, History, Religion & Spirituality
