Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $15 general admission, $20 reserved seating

Lonesome Heart is a newly formed bluegrass band out of southwest Virginia who play traditional and original bluegrass music. Nikki Wright plays fiddle and sings with the group and has appeared with previous bands such as Johnny & Jeanette Williams Band and Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder. Scott Patrick plays guitar, sings, and is the primary songwriter of the band. He placed 2nd in the last Chris Austin Songwriter Competition at Merlefest in 2021. Banjo player, Ethan Handy, is a multi instrumentalist, that has played in multiple bands, and placed at several fiddler’s conventions around Southwest Virginia bringing home two first place ribbons from the Galax Fiddlers Convention. The bass player, Emily Handy, has played in multiple bands, placed in the band competition at Galax Fiddler’s Convention, and is the instructor and owner of Paige’s Piano Studio. The youngest member, Eric Handy, has been playing dobro on stage in multiple bands since the age of eight, and has placed in several fiddler's conventions around southwest Virginia during his young career.