Long Strange Night on the Mountain III

What started as the winery's 21st birthday party in 2017 continues on, and is now an annual trip into a Long Strange Night. Join us jammin' to some funky beats at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spend the night, 'cause DUI's are expensive.

Food,Craft Vendors and of course, lots of Wine!

Gates open at 5:30pm. Show starts at 7:00pm.

Bring your own blankets, chairs, or even couches! What ever you want to sit on for the show. Grab a camping ticket while they last and stay the night with us.

GA Tickets Advanced $10 At the Gate $12

Primitive Camping Space Advanced $10 At the Gate $12

Primitive RV or Camper Space Advanced $30 At the Gate $40

Kids are welcome! Ages 10 and up requires GA ticket

**Ages 9 and Under Free**

Rain or Shine Event.

No outside alcohol please, per ABC regulations.