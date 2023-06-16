× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

Including more than 100 contemporary works in a variety of media, Looking Anew and Beyond: Contemporary Romanian Art from the Collection of the Arthur Taubman Trust provides a discerning look at the range and variety of art that has emerged in Romania over recent decades.

Through examples of painting, drawing, photography, multimedia projects, as well as new electronic presentations, both well-established and newly emerging artists highlight groundbreaking and inspiring practices from southeastern Europe.