× Expand Courtesy Berglund Center

Get ready to relive the ultimate 80s experience! Lost 80s Live is bringing its iconic lineup of legendary 80s artists to Elmwood Park on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Featuring unforgettable performances by A Flock of Seagulls, The Vapors, and more, this nostalgic night is a must for all 80s music fans. Mark your calendars and get your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of retro hits under the stars!

You’ll Never Forget Your First Time….

Was it really that long ago when synthesizers and cotton-candy hair seemed oh-so modern?

Not for The Lost 80s Live, this Reagan era tour features some of the most recognizable acts from that great decade. This amazing show is filled with all your favorite 80s songs performed by the artist’s you know and remember.

This is a unique opportunity to see all these great groups from the amazing 80s performing live on one stage, their Biggest New Wave and Pop radio hits of all time.

The Lost 80s Live tour has been described by thousands of concertgoers as a greatest hits show of the 80s and a rare opportunity to experience so many great bands in one concert, one night, on one stage.

Every song played is on a greatest hits Album of the 80s and the moment is timeless, don’t miss this 80s best of concert, don’t miss the Lost 80s Live.

Tickets: General Admission - $55.50 + fees

Tables - $804 + fees (Private seating area for your party! Includes a table and admission for up to 8 people. Includes a $10 food voucher per person and two drink tickets per person.)

Ages 8 & under free with paying adult

Click here to purchase tickets.