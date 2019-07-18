While taking a page from the jazz and blues giants of the past, LowDown Brass Band melds modern funk, hip-hop, reggae and pop into a unique style.

LowDown Brass Band (LDB) deftly synthesizes the gritty sounds of Chicago with the high energy second-line street beat of the Crescent City. LDB brandishes a powerful brass frontline of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, with a funky backline of drums and sousaphone. Combining the poetic ferocity of Billa Camp with stellar vocal harmonies, adventurous improvisation, movement, and grooves, LDB creates an infectious and diverse sound that has something for every listener.

In 2015, LDB released an ambitious project titled “LowDown Sounds” that included a critically acclaimed cameo by Roy Ayers on the track "Everybody Loves The Sunshine." LowDown Brass began the next chapter with the release of their 5th self-produced full length studio album "LowDown Breaks." This new offering steps deeper into refining their unique sound, combining the hip hop sound with multiple world music and jazz styles.