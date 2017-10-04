Lt. Mike Harris, Retired Veteran and Police Officer: Lessons in Leadership "The Cost of Sacrifice"

Pi Lamda Phi Fraternity, in partnership with the Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation, will host an evening of lessons in leadership from Mike Harris, a retired veteran and state police lieutenant. Harris served in the US Air Force in the Vietnam War where he was assigned to a squadron flying the F-4 Phantom and then advanced to be a squadron commander of the Civil Air Patrol. After the Air Force, Harris was a Virginia State Police lieutenant and officer in charge of many units. On Sept. 11, he was given an assignment that led to the present day establishment of an anti-terrorism unit. Harris received numerous state police awards, including officer of the year in 1995. Upon retiring, Harris worked as a corporate pilot. He volunteers with The Wall That Heals, a mobile exhibit that is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, with his service dog, Gracie. Gracie was trained by Hero Dogs, a non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans at no cost.