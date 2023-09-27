Lucy The Spy, cul-de-sac & Sorry Eric
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Lucy The Spy, cul-de-sac & Sorry Eric perform at The Spot on Kirk on 9/27/23 !
- Lucy The Spy - Roanoke post punk
- Sorry Eric - Ohioan indie punk band composed 25%-100% of Erics
- cul-de-sac - Roanoke emo, pop-punk and post-hardcore
Wednesday, September 27th 2023
Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM
$8 ADV | $12 Day of Show
