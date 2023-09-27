Lucy The Spy, cul-de-sac & Sorry Eric

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Lucy The Spy, cul-de-sac & Sorry Eric perform at The Spot on Kirk on 9/27/23 !

  • L﻿ucy The Spy - Roanoke post punk
  • S﻿orry Eric - Ohioan indie punk band composed 25%-100% of Erics
  • c﻿ul-de-sac - Roanoke emo, pop-punk and post-hardcore

W﻿ednesday, September 27th 2023

D﻿oors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$﻿8 ADV | $12 Day of Show

