Luke Combs in Concert

Luke brings his "Don't Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour" to the Salem Civic Center, along with special guest artist Ashley McBryde. Thursday, March 1st at 7:30 pm Reserved Seat - $30.00, $25.00 General Admission Pit - $30.00 Preferred Parking - $5.00 Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.Ticketmaster.com