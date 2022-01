Lunar New Year with Local Colors & Roanoke Valley Sister Cities

× Expand TMA Join us!

Celebrate Lunar New Year, Year of the Tiger, with dragon dances, martial arts performances, singing and more! Bring the whole family out to learn about the cultural traditions of our Asian friends and neighbors right here in southwest Virginia.

From meeting the performers to creating your own Year of the Tiger-themed artwork, this is a fun, FREE event you don’t want to miss!

Lunar New Year is presented by Local Colors, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, and the Taubman Museum of Art.

No registration necessary -- walk-ins encouraged!