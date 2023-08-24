× Expand Lunchables Lunchabuild Adventure

The Lunchabuild Adventure welcomes kids and kids-at-heart to weave through a life-sized version of its fan-favorite Cracker Stacker variety. In fact, it’s the largest Lunchables pack ever created standing tall at 10 ft and 34 ft. wide!

But there’s a catch. A new breed of monsters, “Borons,” invaded earth and plan to drain the world of imagination, creativity and worst of all Lunchables! Families will need to work together using the building power of Lunchables to solve a series of puzzles and build epic creations to reach the Creativity Chamber (where imagination and creativity are stored) to stop the Borons and save the day!

For those who can’t attend the pop-up, kids nationwide can participate in the mission to fight the Borons via an interactive web game at LunchabuildAdventure.com.